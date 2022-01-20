Our opening prayer focused on the miracle at the wedding at Cana. We were reminded that like those guests, we come ready to celebrate. We were encouraged to see the miracles God creates in our lives with the hope that our faith may be strengthened.
Scripture readings from Corinthians 1 and John 2 were read by Todd Baxter. Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of God’s plan for Jesus becoming clear. At the wedding at Cana, Christ displayed his miraculous powers in the conversion of water to wine. Through witnessing the goodness and generosity of Christ, we are called to be witness to his miracles.
We prayed for the Gailmor family who lost their wife and mother, Cathy Murphy, this past week. We expressed gratitude for answered prayer regarding a potential resolution to the closure of the Elmore Post office. We recognize the importance of this facility to the fabric of our community and are hopeful it can continue operating.
The administrative council will meet Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the church and there will be a Zoom option for those who prefer to attend remotely. The M&M Monday meetings will continue via Zoom.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.