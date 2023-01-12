We gathered on a cold, sunny Sunday morning to celebrate our faith, knowing that the voice of God prods our hearing. We follow God, daring to walk and serve beyond where we have been before.
We prayed for those suffering loss of loved ones as well as those recovering from accident, illness and injury. We prayed for Chip, Anita Morris’ son, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer. Prayers were offered for those who suffer struggles with depression and mental illness and especially for who have attempted suicide. We prayed for Pastor Sean Delmore, who suffered injury when he took a fall on the ice this weekend. Travel mercies were offered for Patty who is going to Virginia next week and for Faith who is driving her daughter back to college in Pennsylvania this weekend.
In Delmore’s absence, several church members led the service, reading Scripture from Matthew and Acts as well as offering reflections. Thanks to our members, Lorraine, Patty, Annie and Sharon for stepping up to provide the components of Sunday’s service.
There will be a Green Bag food collection for the Lamoille Food Share in February. The quarterly meeting of administrative council is set for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
