On a sunny Sunday morning we were greeted for worship service by Merri and Brian Greenia. With Pastor Sean Delmore on vacation, Carol Moulton led our service and delivered the sermon. Scripture readings from Psalm and Romans were read by Merri Greenia.
We prayed for Heather, who continues struggles with cancer and for Julia’s brother-in-law and his family, as they face his death. Prayers were offered for those in Hawaii facing destruction from fire and those out West facing tropical storm Hilary with a rain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.