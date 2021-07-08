We were pleased to welcome our new pastor, Sean Delmore, to Sunday service. He was introduced to the congregation by lay leader Sharon Fortune. As is our custom, we celebrated communion on the first Sunday of the month, with Delmore administering the sacraments to the congregation.
Our scripture lessons, read by Faith Boudreau, were from Samuel, Psalm and Hebrews. During the joys and concerns portion of the service we prayed for the upcoming planning of vacation Bible school and that all will go smoothly the last week of July for this outreach mission to our community youth.
Additionally, prayers were offered for family gatherings over the holiday, for health concerns, for those grieving the loss of loved ones and for travel mercies. We were welcomed musician Patty Jacob safely home from her trip to Greece.
The sermon reflection focused on the issue of sacrifice being necessary in order to achieve independence. Sacrifices made by Revolutionary War soldiers and Vermonters following pandemic restrictions were mentioned. The ultimate sacrifice of Christ’s life allows our independence with the gifts of eternal life and forgiveness of our sins.
The M&M women’s group continues to meet at Peoples Academy bandshell on Monday at 5:15 pm. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
