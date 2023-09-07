We gathered to celebrate worship and participate in our monthly communion. Pastor Sean Delmore administered the sacraments with Jill Paige and Sharon Fortune assisting. Paige read scriptures from Romans and Matthew.
Our call to worship invited us to sing praises to the one who loves us, opening our hearts to the one who calls us. We were invited to celebrate the joys of our hearts. Becoming partners with the Holy Spirit, we will seek peace and hope.
Our prayers included Heather, Chip and Kevin and all those struggling with the ravages of cancer. We prayed for Monica’s pain to be relieved. Prayers were offered for the teachers, students and staff returning to school following the Labor Day holiday, including our youngest children at the Elmore School. Joy was expressed for the beautiful weather we are having.
Pastor Sean’s sermon reflection encouraged us to act with kindness and to love our enemies. We can love our way beyond the evil and despair in the world. We were encouraged to find mercy, that being the way we hold onto God and Jesus.
