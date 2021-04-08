Christ is risen, indeed! We celebrated Easter, the culmination of Holy Week, and a very special time in our church calendar. Sunday’s events began with a service by the Elmore dam at 6:30 a.m. led by parishioner David Whitcomb. Those who were present for the in-person church service gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Others utilized the email program, or logged onto the livestream broadcast.
Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from Mark and Acts. We celebrated communion outside where we sang the final hymn. Thanks to our musicians, Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham for providing music and for playing the carillon, which sounded throughout the village following the service.
Easter lilies were purchased in memory of loved ones with a special remembrance of all those who have died from COVID. Pastor David’s sermon focused on the current day custom of scrolling on social media and being overwhelmed by bad news. The resurrection of Christ is the opposite of that; it was and remains good news in a world of strife and turbulence. Christ’s resurrection is a reminder of the hope that each of us has for eternal life beyond our mortal earthly one.
A prayer vigil was held from Good Friday at noon through 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Parishioners prayed at home or in the church building. Thanks to Faith Boudreau for coordinating the vigil.
The women’s prayer group meets Monday at 5:15 p.m. on Zoom.
— Sharon Fortune
