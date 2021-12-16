David and Kim Whitcomb greeted parishioners for Sunday’s service, then continued our celebration of Advent by lighting the candle of peace. Advent is a path to our God and a way to come home. Scripture readings were from Isaiah and Luke.
Parishioners prayed for many things, including health challenges and especially those undergoing cancer treatments. Travel mercies were offered for the many people who will be traveling to join family during this upcoming holiday season. We prayed for families who are struggling. Prayers were offered for the devastation created by the horrible tornadoes in the South. Joy was expressed for a parishioner’s grandson’s baptism.
Through his sermon reflection, David Whitcomb encouraged us to believe that by God’s grace we can do his good works and that we are all exceptional in our own unique ways.
We enjoyed our annual caroling and hayride Sunday afternoon. Over two dozen children and adults sang Christmas carols to several Elmore families, then enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies back in the church parking lot. We are grateful to Faith Boudreau for organizing this safe, fun event and to Brent Hosking for driving the tractor and hay wagon.
Our church will sponsor a blue Christmas service on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
