Our church service was held indoors on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. Because COVID has increased significantly in Vermont we will be assessing our church’s response to the outbreak. In an effort to review Gov. Phil Scott’s most recent guidance and parameters regarding group meetings, we are hoping to host a Zoom meeting Friday evening to discuss this situation as a congregation.
All parishioners will receive an email invitation to this meeting. We look forward to discussion and input from our congregation as we plan for the future.
We continue to pray for those suffering from illness and hardship during these trying times. We greatly appreciate Faith Boudreau sending the weekly printed bulletin to every parishioner via email, along with requests for prayer concerns and joys. Additionally, we appreciate our worship leader, Jeff Churchill, and musicians Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham, who provide musical accompaniment for hymn singing and for playing the carillon following the service.
In Pastor Adam’s absence, we were pleased to have lay leader David Whitcomb deliver the sermon. He spoke of the positive impact of technology in our modern world. In spite of the marvels that technology can perform and the problems it can solve, there are at least three human problems that technology can’t solve. Those include the presence of human evil, suffering and death. We must look to our faith to find comfort in confronting these issues.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.