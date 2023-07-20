Parishioners gathered to worship and pray for the many needs in our community and state following the past week’s devastating flooding. We prayed for towns impacted in Lamoille County and others throughout the state. The devastation is widespread.
We celebrated the many volunteers who have come forward to help those flooded homes and businesses. Prayers were offered for Cheryl, who is undergoing surgery this week, and for the family of Tate, the 3-year-old child who drowned at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
It is a joy that next week our vacation Bible school will be held in the morning from July 24-28. Thanks to Faith Boudreau and her many helpers who provide this wonderful opportunity for our community children. Gratitude was also expressed for the floating concert on Lake Elmore performed on Saturday by the Morrisville Band.
Scripture readings were from Psalm and Matthew and were read by Julia Compagna. Patty Jacob served as musician.
Pastor Sean Delmore reminds us that Jesus tells the disciples not to be afraid as they are tossed on the waves of the Sea of Galilee. While the disciples are frightened, Jesus models faith for them. We are told that we must not drown in our grief and losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.