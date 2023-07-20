Parishioners gathered to worship and pray for the many needs in our community and state following the past week’s devastating flooding. We prayed for towns impacted in Lamoille County and others throughout the state. The devastation is widespread.

We celebrated the many volunteers who have come forward to help those flooded homes and businesses. Prayers were offered for Cheryl, who is undergoing surgery this week, and for the family of Tate, the 3-year-old child who drowned at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.

