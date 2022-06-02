We gathered on Memorial Day weekend to celebrate our fallen heroes and to recognize the sacrifice so many have made serving our country over many years and many wars. Pastor Sean Delmore used Scripture readings from Psalm and John as a launching point for his sermon, focusing on hope being so crucial during this time of national sorrow and tragedy.
Jesus’ teachings direct us to love God and to avoid harm. We must maintain hope amid tragedy and evil that seemingly surrounds us. The love of Christ inspires us to act in the face of hostility and violence. Memorial Day especially honors those who have laid down their lives in love and defense of others. Our brave servicemen and women commit themselves to protect all of us.
Our prayers included those suffering horrific loss from the violent school shooting in Texas as well as last weekend’s shooting in Buffalo. We prayed for American leadership in a time when it is sorely needed to address the safety crisis we are experiencing in this country.
Upcoming church events include a celebration of graduates on June 5, the Peoples Academy baccalaureate on June 12, and our upcoming vacation Bible school from July 25-29. Bible study will not meet for the next two weeks.
— Sharon Fortune
