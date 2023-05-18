Our church service Sunday focused on Christ’s message to the disciples to follow the word of the scriptures. Christ proclaimed that he would not leave us as orphans. If we follow the commandments, Christ will live in us.
Scripture readings from Peter and John reinforced this message along with Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon. We must remember Christ’s message directing us to love each other and God with all our hearts.
Our joys included a successful children’s work bee this week at the Boudreau house which produced 24 baskets delivered to community members. Susan Drew announced another Green Bag food collection outreach effort to benefit the Lamoille Food Share. Bill Moulton is celebrating a birthday this week.
On this Mother’s Day we gratefully acknowledged our mothers and all they do for their families. We recognized Nolan Allen who collected over $1,200 during his school’s American Heart Association fundraiser. We recognized our local musicians who enrich our community through their musical talents. We prayed for those struggling with hopelessness and asked that those who have lost sight be allowed to experience the joy of knowing God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.