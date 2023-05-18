Our church service Sunday focused on Christ’s message to the disciples to follow the word of the scriptures. Christ proclaimed that he would not leave us as orphans. If we follow the commandments, Christ will live in us.

Scripture readings from Peter and John reinforced this message along with Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon. We must remember Christ’s message directing us to love each other and God with all our hearts.

