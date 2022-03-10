We gathered Sunday on the first Sunday of Lent. We prayed that as we enter our Lenten journey that we will be led by the spirit, even into uncomfortable places, just as Jesus was led through the harshness of the desert.
Faith Boudreau greeted parishioners and read Scripture from Matthew and Luke. The Bible readings fit seamlessly with the message from pastor Sean Delmore, encouraging us not to be deceived. On Ash Wednesday, as we enter the Lenten season, we should reflect on the fact that the ashes placed on our foreheads in the shape of a cross remind us that we are mortal. As humans we are ashes to ashes and dust to dust.
Many joys were noted, especially the anniversaries of the Vosslers and the Moultons. Our church is grateful that we could offer our sanctuary as a space for recent community meetings preceding voting on Town Meeting Day.
We expressed gratitude for returning adult children who have lived abroad for several years. We continued praying for an end to the atrocities being endured by the Ukrainian people as they struggle to survive a war foisted upon them by Russia. We relinquish our heartbreaks and hopes to the power of prayer.
The women’s prayer group, M&Ms, continue to meet at the church on Mondays at 5:15 p.m., while Bible study meets Thursday, March 10 at 6 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
