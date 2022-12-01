Our Sunday service included the lighting of the first Advent candle. We are glad to be here where we can wait together in anticipation of the kingdom to come. Carol Moulton read Scripture from Isaiah and Matthew.
Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon reflection focused on God’s promise of hope. As we enter the Advent season we are asked to step back and reflect.
We pray for those suffering, especially for the victims of mass shootings and their loved ones, for those traveling during this holiday season and for those struggling for food and shelter. Our church provides food for the Lamoille Food Share Green Bag food donation project. We have collected new toys for the Lamoille Family Center to distribute.
The annual children’s holiday craft party will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. and the Christmas caroling hayride takes place on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
