Our Sunday church service at 8:30 a.m. featured Patty Jacob playing the piano for the worship service and playing the carillon afterward. Marguerite Money greeted parishioners as they arrived and Tom Mooney read scripture from Psalms and Mark.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke regarding the changing season and turning of the calendar as we move into fall. He expressed thanksgiving for the children who participate in our church community.
In his sermon and reflection, he spoke of the ways in which we offer our best to God. How can we best prepare to worship God? We were challenged to remember the deeper purpose of coming to worship. We rely on rituals and customary proceedings as we approach worship and our time with God.
We prayed for the children, teachers and staff returning to school this coming week, as well as those entering college and other educational programs. We mentioned specific people with health concerns and offered prayers for them. We prayed for the hurricane approaching the Gulf Coast and that its devastation be minimal.
The women’s prayer group, M&M, meets Mondays at 5:15 p.m. at the church. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
