Parishioners were greeted for our 8:30 a.m. service by Sharon Fortune, who also served as our worship leader. Scripture readings were from Romans 4:1-5 and 13-17 and John 3:1-17. Patty Jacob, Susanna Burnham and Kathy Wilder were our musicians. Joys and concerns included prayers for those dealing with illness, especially the coronavirus, and for those in Nashville impacted by recent tornadoes.
The successful game night held on March 7, attended by two dozen people of all ages and sponsored by the Sunday school children, was mentioned as a joy. The annual town meeting luncheon, held at our church, was attended by 40 community members.
An upcoming 90th birthday celebration for longtime church member Bessie Martin will be held at the Charlmont on Saturday, March 14, 1-4 p.m.
Pastor David delivered the children’s message and asked them what they know about the coronavirus. He discussed the fear associated with the spread of the virus and asked them to keep those afflicted by this illness in prayer.
His sermon focused on the “slippery slope,” which is a condition that can lead us to conclusions that are not likely to be based on evidence. If we are faithful in our religious beliefs we will be careful not to leap to conclusions due to fearful thinking.
Deadline for ordering Easter lily plants in memory of loved ones is March 29. Cost is $7 per plant.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s group, the M&Ms, meet Mondays at 5:15 p.m.
• Bible class, Saturday at the Wilders, 8:30 a.m.
• Annual sugar on snow party, following church service at 9:45 a.m., March 22. All are welcome.
• Annual Easter egg hunt, Sunday, April 5 at 3 p.m. All community children welcome.
— Sharon Fortune