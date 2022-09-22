We gathered on a cloudy Sunday morning for worship and were greeted by Susan and Kevin Drew with Kevin reading from Jeremiah and Luke. We prayed for many things including the immigrants seeking a new, safe home in the U.S. who were recently transported to places far from their port of arrival.
We prayed that elected leaders would show compassion in their decision making and treatment of those less fortunate among us who struggle. We continued prayers for those suffering the ravages of war in Ukraine.
We celebrated Kristi Flanders clean bill of health having survived a long battle with cancer.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of our mission as a people of God. The way we show our faith and welcoming spirit to those in need is grounded in our mission. As God’s people we should be reaching out in love and support to those struggling with adversity.
With a focus on mission and community outreach, our church will hold a potluck meal and planning meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. Our goal is to determine the ways our church can reach out to those in need of support. All are welcome.
The women’s M&M prayer group, which has been meeting for five years, continues its Monday evening gatherings. Thanks to Lorraine Towne Cavaretta for her efforts in launching and facilitating this group.
— Sharon Fortune
