Our Sunday service began with the Vosslers greeting parishioners. Scripture passages from Psalms and Luke were read by Martha Vossler, and Patty Jacob served as musician. We were pleased to welcome Pastor Sean Delmore back from his trip to the Holy Land.
In his absence last Sunday, we appreciated Carol Moulton delivering the sermon reflection.
Delmore spoke of his recent travels and all the amazing religious and historical sites he witnessed. Seeing the Jordan River, in which Jesus was baptized, was one of many highlights. The group of 25 marveled at seeing exactly what Jesus would have seen at those places centuries ago. The trip provided many awe inspiring experiences. The power of God is with us as shared through Jesus Christ.
Prayers were offered for those struggling with sickness and loss, and for those undergoing medical treatment for illness. Special prayers were offered for the Ukrainian people who are fighting a bloody, unprovoked war on their homeland.
We welcomed parishioner Kristi Flanders back to church, having undergone extensive treatment for cancer during the last six months.
The women’s prayer group will meet on Monday evenings at church at 5:15 p.m. Bible study will meet on Thursdays, March 3 and 10, at 6 p.m. at the church, with a Zoom option for those wishing to participate remotely.
— Sharon Fortune
