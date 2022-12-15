We gathered on Sunday, the third week of Advent, to light the candle of joy. We celebrated communion with Pastor Sean Delmore assisted by Kim Whitcomb and Lorraine Towne Cavaretta.
Scripture readings from Matthew and Luke were read by Sharon Fortune, who focused on Mary receiving blessings from Elizabeth. Scripture teaches us that all is possible through the mercy and grace of God. Mary experiences the shame of being an unwed mother, but she is strong while preparing for the birth of Jesus.
Prayers were offered for those struggling with illness, with injury and in custody disputes. Travel mercies were offered for the Cox family as they fly to New Zealand to visit their family. Prayers were offered for the Wilders who are recovering from surgery and illness and many who are struggling with flu and illness.
Gratitude was expressed for the many members of our church who spearhead mission projects, such as food collection for the Lamoille Food Share, toy collection for the Lamoille Family Center and the caroling hayride.
Upcoming church events include our Blue Christmas Service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. and the Christmas Eve candle lighting service at 6 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
