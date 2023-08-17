Parishioners were greeted by the Greenias as we gathered on a bright sunny Sunday morning for worship service. Patty Jacob served as musician and played the carillon following the service.
We were reminded that we reach for Jesus and trust that he is present when we are afraid or hurting. Jesus is always present with us assuaging our worries.
We prayed for people struggling with illness, including Pat Gallant and Jacob’s sister. Prayers were offered for the people in Maui who are experiencing devastating wildfires. Travel mercies were offered for the Cox family as they prepare to leave for New Zealand this week.
We are grateful for community events such as the Lake Association’s pancake breakfast held on Saturday. We appreciate Martha Twombly’s efforts in beautifying our church with flowers each Sunday.
Scripture readings from Genesis and Romans were read by Merri Greenia. Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of our struggle with relationships, both in our families and with others. We yearn to turn to hope following pain and suffering of harmful relationships.
Just as we struggle today with relationships, so did biblical people struggle. As church members we need to reach out to heal these rifts.
