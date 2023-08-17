Parishioners were greeted by the Greenias as we gathered on a bright sunny Sunday morning for worship service. Patty Jacob served as musician and played the carillon following the service.

We were reminded that we reach for Jesus and trust that he is present when we are afraid or hurting. Jesus is always present with us assuaging our worries.

