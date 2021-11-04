Our 8:30 a.m. Sunday service began with announcements and the call to worship, reminding us that the Earth and all that is in it belongs to the holy one. Patty Jacob, Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta and Sharon Fortune shared a three-part reflection. Jacob accompanied us musically during the service and following worship on the carillon.
Carol Moulton read Scripture passages from Ruth 1:1-18 and Mark 12:28-34.
During the service many joys and concerns were shared by parishioners. As members of the congregation struggle with health issues and recover from surgery, we prayed for continued healing. We especially were in prayer for parishioners in the hospital and for those traveling abroad.
We celebrated the progress of the Lamoille Union High School musical “The Little Mermaid” directed by Patty Jacob, which will be presented to a limited live audience at the school. We prayed for safety as children set out on Halloween trick or treating.
Sunday-school children participated in a work bee this week that involved planting daffodil bulbs. This fall project is in preparation for a spring harvest and inclusion of these flowers in the May baskets that parishioners and community members receive.
The M&M women’s group meets each Monday evening at church at 5:15 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
