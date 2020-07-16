For the first time in many weeks, it rained on Sunday morning, causing parishioners who attended the service to cautiously enter the building for worship. Social distancing, mask wearing and an abbreviated service were observed.
The worship committee continues to develop a complete protocol for safely resuming services inside the building, and those plans should be announced soon. Work is in progress to provide children who typically attend Vacation Bible School with materials for use independently in their homes. Stay tuned for more information on this outreach.
The women’s prayer group will continue to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 outside of the church as weather permits. Trustees will meet Tuesday evening. Numerous joys and concerns were expressed, with prayers offered for those struggling with health issues and for the hardships imposed by the pandemic.
Pastor David Adams’ sermon focused on Christians hating of the flesh. He posed the question as to what the world would be like if Christians stopped obsessing so much over controlling bodies, both our own and those of others, and used that energy to further the mission of the church. Our focus should be on loving one another and the world we live in.
— Sharon Fortune
