Alleluia, Christ is Risen, indeed! Our Sunday Easter celebration began with a service beside the Elmore dam led by the Whitcombs, followed by a pancake breakfast at church. Many thanks to all those who prepared and cooked this delicious meal.
The regular 8:30 a.m. service featured special music by John and Julia Compagna. The church was beautifully decorated with Easter lilies and spring flowers. Lilies were offered in remembrance of parishioner’s loved ones. Thanks to Martha Twombley for her special touch in beautifying our sanctuary.
Bible passages from Corinthians and Luke were read by Susan Drew. We remain grateful to our many parishioners who make our church function smoothly and joyfully during every season, and especially during Holy Week.
Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon focused on resurrection, and that Jesus demonstrates that life is not trapped in the tomb. Christ’s rising from the grave is testimony to the good news of Christianity. The resurrection is evidence that love and hope live on.
Parishioners expressed thanks for answered health prayers, for Vossler family members, the Stuckees, who serve as African missionaries, and for programs like Teen Challenge that combat addiction.
— Sharon Fortune
