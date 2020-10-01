Our church services continue with indoor worship each Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. The call to worship and scripture readings from Philippians and Exodus were read by Jeff Churchill. We greatly appreciate Faith Boudreau sending the weekly printed bulletin to every parishioner via email, along with requests for prayer concerns and joys. Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham provided musical accompaniment with Susanna playing the carillon following the service.
As our Sunday school superintendent, Faith Boudreau presented high school graduate Joseph Dewan with his Bible. This traditional gift is presented to young people upon their high school completion. Joseph, now enrolled at Brown University, is a valued member of our Sunday school. Additionally, the Sunday school met this week in a modified program.
A memorial service of remembrance is planned for parishioner Patricia Anderson, who passed away in August. The service will be held Oct. 10 outdoors at the church at 10 a.m. The women’s prayer group will continue meeting on Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m.in the church basement.
The sermon was based on the scripture reading from Exodus, with the central question being “Is God Among Us or Not?” We can endure almost any pain, unknown, or fearful prospect if we know that we do not have to go it alone. Moses is told to strike a rock in order to produce lifesaving water, necessary for the parched travelers. The water flowing from the rock is evidence that God was working among them as he continue to work among all of us.
— Sharon Fortune
