We gathered on Sunday in celebration of God and his miraculous works. We prayed for many who are struggling with health issues, especially cancer, and we rejoiced in reports of those with improved health. At this time of year, we are especially appreciative of our graduates and the many celebrations marking this milestone in their lives.
A baccalaureate ceremony was held at Peoples Academy Sunday with area clergy greeting, praying for and blessing high school graduates. Clergy participating in this ceremony included Rabbi David Fainsilber, Rev. Lorenda Dunham, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell, Dave Tisdell, Father Jon Schnobrich and Rev. Sean Delmore. Patty Jacob provided musical accompaniment for the service.
Scripture readings from Romans and John were connected to the sermon: These were Paul’s words. Paul encouraged us to make use of our suffering as we learn to lean on God. Our struggles lead us to rejoicing. The pastor reminded us that God is always with us helping us to make things better in our harsh and imperfect world.
Our church social ministry will resume on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. behind the Elmore Store. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.