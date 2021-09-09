Our church service included a celebration of communion, a church tradition occurring on the first Sunday of each month. Pastor Sean Delmore administered the sacraments to parishioners with the assistance of Carol Moulton and Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta.
We are grateful for Martha Twombley and the many others who facilitate coffee and snacks for us to enjoy after worship service during coffee hour.
Joys and concerns were expressed for answered prayers regarding health. We prayed for the young people in our church who are traveling and relocating to places such as New York City and France, as well as those returning to their school and college programs. Joyful gratitude was expressed for the many successful events which occurred Saturday in Elmore, culminating in a brilliant fireworks display.
Scripture readings from Proverbs and Mark, read by Sharon Fortune, focused on a Greek woman asking Jesus to heal her demonic plagued daughter and for Jesus to heal a deaf man. Delmore connected scripture lessons with a reminder that Jesus comes to proclaim the goodness to us all.
The pastor will hold office hours weekly at church from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, and additional times are available by appointment.
— Sharon Fortune
