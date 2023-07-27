Our call to worship spoke of our need to praise God for our hope-filled dreams. We prayed for our god to deliver us from evil. Scriptures were from Genesis and Matthew and were read by Tom Mooney and Jake Lubin.
We shared many joys, including the arrival of Patty Lencke’s new grandchild, and Merri Greenia’s granddaughter Agnes’s safe return from Africa. We welcomed Sue Rose and Monica West arrival.
Our upcoming week-long vacation Bible school is a highlight of our church outreach. Prayers were offered for the children attending this program and for the teachers and helpers presenting this opportunity to our community children.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of our promise of abundance from God. It is easy to focus on the problem of rooting out evil. God offers reassurance that our future will be brighter. Goodness and mercy are planted in our lives by God. Hope springs from disaster, just as the flood recovery continues in our Vermont communities.
