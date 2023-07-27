Our call to worship spoke of our need to praise God for our hope-filled dreams. We prayed for our god to deliver us from evil. Scriptures were from Genesis and Matthew and were read by Tom Mooney and Jake Lubin.

We shared many joys, including the arrival of Patty Lencke’s new grandchild, and Merri Greenia’s granddaughter Agnes’s safe return from Africa. We welcomed Sue Rose and Monica West arrival.

