On the first Sunday of Advent parishioners gathered together in three ways as God’s people of the Elmore Church: through the email worship provided weekly by Faith Boudreau, through in-person service in the church, or on the Elmore Church Facebook page. Through all of these venues, we set aside time to worship God in fellowship with the Elmore Church family.
Readings were from Mark and Corinthians. The sermon focused on waiting with God. Pastor David spoke of the Corinthians and their anticipation as they waited for the coming of Christ. As humans, we are all impatient waiting for anticipated arrival of events. As Christians, we know that Christ has arrived and we celebrate the Advent season with that knowledge. Thus our impatient waiting is clearly rewarded.
Prayers were offered for those dealing with illness, especially the ramifications of COVID. Joys were expressed for the Thanksgiving holiday and for the technology that allows us to be with family and friends virtually, even while the pandemic prevents us from gathering in person.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. there will be the annual church charge conference meeting held via Zoom. Parishioners will receive email information regarding this upcoming meeting. The women’s group, M&M’s, will meet virtually on Zoom at the usual time, Monday at 5:15 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.