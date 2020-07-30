Two dozen parishioners gathered in the church parking lot for service on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Social distancing and mask wearing were observed. The call to worship and scripture readings from Romans and Matthew were read by Jeff Churchill. Patty Jacob provided musical accompaniment for our hymn singing.
Pastor David Adams reviewed the worship committee’s plan to return to services inside the church building beginning next Sunday, Aug. 2. He has emailed everyone the complete protocol for safely resuming indoor services.
Weather permitting, we will sing our first hymn outside the building upon arrival at 8:30, then enter the building maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. We will not sing inside the church building, but will enjoy listening to hymn music provided by our musicians. We will sit apart inside church, maintaining social distancing. Questions should be directed to Pastor David or to any of the worship committee members.
Our community children who typically attend Vacation Bible School are receiving materials for use independently in their homes. These surprise boxes filled with activities are being delivered to their homes this week. Many thanks to Faith Boudreau and her helpers in undertaking this outreach project.
The sermon focused on how the church grows. Jesus reminds us that the world is the arena of God’s action. We want to believe that human action is what determines and shapes our world; in fact, it is God and his miraculous interventions that shape our world.
— Sharon Fortune
