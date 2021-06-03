Those who were present for the in-person church service on Sunday gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Scripture passages, read by Connie Perlin, were from Ephesians and Joshua.
Our church community was grateful to lay leader, David Ford, who provided us with the sermon reflection. On this Memorial Day, he acknowledged parishioners who have family members who served in the military. In naming them, we remembered their service and sacrifice. Ford’s sermon focused on trust, posing the question, “Do we trust in Jesus?”
We are called to be a people of faith and hope.
There will be a celebration of life service for Wendy Vossler June 6 at 2 p.m. at the church.
Ford’s final sermon will be Sunday, June 6, with him administering communion that day. We will host a farewell party for our retiring minister on June 26, which will be a late afternoon barbecue on the church property.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.