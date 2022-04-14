We celebrated many joys as we enter Holy Week. During the Sunday service we marched through church singing Hosanna as we waved palms. Many joys were celebrated. Parishioners experienced answered prayers this week.
The birth of a grandchild in the Flanders family was a joy. Maple sugarmakers have enjoyed a good season. We expressed gratitude for pets, especially service dogs and the joy they bring to us. Our concerns focused on prayers for children in school who are being bullied, as well as prayers for school personnel who teach and guide our children. Prayers were offered for the ongoing brutal war in Ukraine.
We see the work of God in everyday miracles. Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of God’s goodness and sacred beauty, as well as his power. We enter Holy Week mindful of the power of God who gave Christ, his only son, to suffer death and experience resurrection. This is the message of Easter that we celebrate.
Community children enjoyed the annual Easter egg hunt Sunday afternoon. Thanks to Faith Boudreau for organizing this activity. Additional upcoming Holy Week events include a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. A prayer vigil begins on Good Friday and continues until Easter. There will be a brief morning service on Easter Sunday at 7:30 a.m. by the Elmore dam followed by a pancake breakfast at church, with our regular service at 8:30 a.m. All community members are welcome to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
