Our call to worship focused on our desire to worship in hope, seeking eyes to see and hearts to believe God is with us. The Whitcombs greeted parishioners with Kim reading Scripture passages from Timothy and Luke. Patty Jacob accompanied us musically during worship service and afterward played the carillon.
Joy was expressed for recent weddings in our church community including those of Palmer Boudreau and Ben Cavaretta. We prayed for those dealing with health struggles, including recent hospitalizations. Prayers were offered for safe travel for those vacationing via road and air trips.
After a two-year hiatus, the community Halloween party will once again be held in the town hall on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Thanks to Faith Boudreau for spearheading this event where all community children are welcome.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of sin, saying that we sin when we condemn others. He encouraged parishioners to focus on our own walk with God. As we struggle with our own beliefs in God, we should encourage others in their journey without judging them. Christ’s grace has already been given to us.
Upcoming events include the administrative council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. to develop next year’s church budget. All are welcome. The charge conference is Saturday, Nov. 5, at noon and will be led by district superintendent Jill Robinson.
— Sharon Fortune
