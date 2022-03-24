Our church continues to celebrate the Lenten season as we prepare for Easter. Annual events in celebration of the season will include a brief 7:30 a.m. Easter morning service by the Elmore dam followed by a pancake breakfast at church, with our regular 8:30 a.m. church service following.
Area children are invited to participate in the outdoor Easter egg hunt at church on April 10 at 3 p.m. Bible study continues Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. with a Zoom option available.
Scripture readings from Psalm and Luke prepared parishioners for Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon, which focused on the theme of repent or perish. Jesus was stuck in the wilderness, much as we suffer through hardship and grief in our own lives. Jesus speaks to us as people who suffer, encouraging us to know our God as one who meets us with grace.
Gratitude was expressed for parishioner Kristi Flanders improved medical condition and recovery from cancer. Prayers for comfort and peace were offered for the family of Walter Worth, who died this week. Prayers were offered for those recovering from accident and injury, for the people of Ukraine and that the war, suffering and death there will cease.
— Sharon Fortune
