Our call to worship acknowledged that life can sometimes be very difficult and in the midst of our trials and tribulations, God is with us. God surrounds us with love and courage and we praise him for his abiding presence.
Greeters were Merri and Brian Greenia, with Merri reading scripture passages from Exodus and Matthew. Patty Jacob was our musician. We prayed for those struggling with the ravages of cancer including Heather and Chip. Prayers were offered for the children, teachers and support staff returning to school this week. Natural disasters such as floods and wildfires and the violence that rocks our country were also in our prayers.
