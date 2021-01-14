On the second Sunday of 2021 parishioners were greeted with a vase of water on the altar, reminding them of their baptism. The theme of baptism continued throughout the service, reminding us that baptism empowers us to live our lives. We were encouraged by Pastor David to remember our baptism and to be thankful. Scripture readings, delivered by Jeff Churchill, were from Genesis, Acts and Mark.
Parishioners gathered either physically at the church on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., utilized the email program provided, or logged onto the livestream broadcast during the service. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau, and we received the Facebook livestream thanks to Kim Whitcomb.
Prayers were offered for the horrid violence that took place in our nation’s Capitol this week and for the assault on our democracy. Additionally, we were grateful for those in our congregation who have recovered from COVID-19 and from other serious and life-threatening illnesses.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom.
— Sharon Fortune
