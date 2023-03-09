Parishioners were greeted by Kevin Drew who also read Scripture from Zechariah and Matthew. We celebrated communion as Pastor Norma Stridsberg administered the sacraments with assistance from parishioners Kim Whitcomb and Jill Paige.
Our opening prayer acknowledged God’s tender mercy toward all people, as he sent his son, our savior, Jesus Christ, to suffer death upon the cross. We were encouraged to follow the example of God’s great humility.
We prayed for those dealing with illness and especially for the family of Becky Hess, who died recently. We continue praying for Pastor Sean Delmore as he heals from his back injury.
As we continue to prepare for Easter, we are encouraged to reach out to someone who is struggling. We yearn to live a better way. Easter reminds us that we see our own salvation in the empty tomb.
We will hold a prayer vigil from Good Friday through Easter Sunday with parishioners taking turns praying for an hour each. The church will be decorated with lilies in remembrance of loved ones. Easter morning will include a brief 7:30 a.m. service by the Elmore dam followed by a pancake breakfast and our traditional 8:30 a.m. church service.
