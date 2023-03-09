Parishioners were greeted by Kevin Drew who also read Scripture from Zechariah and Matthew. We celebrated communion as Pastor Norma Stridsberg administered the sacraments with assistance from parishioners Kim Whitcomb and Jill Paige.

Our opening prayer acknowledged God’s tender mercy toward all people, as he sent his son, our savior, Jesus Christ, to suffer death upon the cross. We were encouraged to follow the example of God’s great humility.

