We gathered at church on a blustery winter day in Lent to celebrate the word of God. Kevin and Susan Drew read Scripture from Psalm 23 and John 9:1-41. We were pleased to welcome Pastor Sean Delmore back to preach. Prayers were offered for a world in darkness, full of hate and fear. We pledged to turn on the light as we find our way back to love and peace. We were pleased to give thanks for several prayer shawls made by Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta.
Delmore spoke of sin and our struggle in facing adversity. We often look to determine where to place the blame. We see what happens when we place our everyday expectations upon the imperfect world.
