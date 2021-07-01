Those who were present for the in-person church service on Sunday gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m., others via the Facebook livestream.
Scripture passages, read by Bruce Wilder, were from Chronicles, Philippians, Peter and John.
Lay leader, Kathy Wilder, spoke of God’s love for each of us and that God asks us to honor him via worship and praise. The good news is that God loves each of us.
Our church community bid farewell to Pastor David Adams with a July 26 barbecue and celebration as he leaves our church to begin his retirement. Our church community has prepared for our new pastor’s arrival with a transition team that has been making preparations to welcome him to the church community.
Our newly appointed minister, Sean Delmore, will be introduced to the Elmore congregation on July 4, and will administer communion that day.
The women’s prayer group, M&M’s, meets at the Peoples Academy bandshell Mondays at 5:15 p.m. In inclement weather, the group meets in the church basement. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
