Parishioners gathered for worship on this Veteran’s Day weekend. As we approach advent season, several annual events sponsored by our church are being planned.
This Sunday evening, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. is our annual community Thanksgiving dinner. This free meal is open to all community members. Turkey, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, desserts and all the trimmings are on the menu. This meal is an in-person event.
Missions outreach continues with church members preparing shoe boxes for children in other countries for the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Project sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse. We are participating in the Lamoille Food Share Green Bag food collection event in December.
As we move closer to December, we have several events to look forward to. The children’s holiday craft party will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. The Christmas caroling hayride will be Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. Again, all children and families are invited to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
