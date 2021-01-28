Scripture readings, delivered by Bruce Wilder, were taken from Corinthians, Jonah and Mark. Susanna Burnham served as our musician for the in-person service, as well as reading the call to worship. Kathy Wilder was our worship leader.
Parishioners gathered once again either physically at the church on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., utilized the email program provided, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service.
Pastor David spoke of the ways in which the COVID pandemic has forever changed our world, and asked us to consider what God’s intent is in presenting this situation to humankind. He likened this situation to Paul’s experience on the road to Damascus.
The pandemic can help us to understand Paul’s journey and struggle. How shall we all live following the pandemic? We hopefully will have learned what is actually important in our lives, as we all begin to live in a new post pandemic world.
We celebrated many joys and prayed for concerns. We prayed for those among us dealing with
serious illness, including Jeff Churchill, who is having heart surgery this week. Joy was expressed for those celebrating recent birthdays, including Neil Perlin, whose wife arranged a drive-by birthday recognition for him on Saturday afternoon past their Greaves Hill home.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.