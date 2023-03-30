We were welcomed to worship with the reminder that God bids us to celebrate this day, a day full of new possibilities. Parishioners Kevin and Susan Drew greeted us and read Scripture from Psalm 130 and John 11:1-45. Patty Jacob served as our musician and played the carillon following the service.

Prayers were offered for the people suffering the devastation of tornadoes in the South over the weekend. We remembered Becky Hess, who recently died and all that she meant to her family, who grieve her passing. The Drews are celebrating their 29th anniversary.

