We welcomed in 2023 acknowledging praise and adoration for God, who fills the darkness of the world with the glorious light of his presence. We are led to the light of the world through Christ, our savior.
Scripture from Isaiah and Mathew were read by Faith Boudreau. Patty Jacob provided musical accompanied and the Whitcombs assisted in administering communion.
Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon noted the way in which our life journey includes Christ’s call to us. Although we have expectations of how things will go in life, our expectations might not match God’s work. We must not let disillusionment color our lives. Instead, we should move forward knowing that, in the year ahead, we praise God and appreciate the wondrous things that develop when we come together in his name.
Prayers for safe travel were offered for the Twomblys who leave for Florida this week. Prayers were offered for the police officers in New York City on New Year’s Eve. We continue to pray for the people of Ukraine who struggle with the horror and suffering of war.
— Sharon Fortune
