Parishioners were greeted by the Vosslers. Scripture passages from Psalm 1 and Luke 6 were read by Martha with Patty Jacob serving as our musician. We prayed for those struggling with illness as well as travel mercies for those journeying during the upcoming President’s Day holiday.
Leaving this coming week, Pastor Sean Delmore will join a contingent of Methodist ministers, our district superintendent and bishop on a visit to Israel and Jerusalem. We prayed for safety for the group and that they have an enriching trip to the holy land.
Delmore’s sermon reflection focused on Jesus’ proclamation on the plains. He told those gathered that they would know God through their works. Our faith has us going to unimaginable places, and when we live out our faith we are blessed.
This past week Sunday school children gathered in a working bee to make Valentine cards and cookies for delivery to the residents of Forest Hills and The Manor. Thanks to Faith Boudreau for organizing this outreach and to Susan Drew who assisted with this endeavor. As a new member, this allowed Drew to become better acquainted with our Sunday school children, and we are grateful for her helpful participation.
Our next Bible Study will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the church at 6 p.m., with a Zoom option available.
— Sharon Fortune
