Parishioners were greeted for our 8:30 a.m. service by David Ford and Kristi Flanders, with Kristi as our worship leader. David read scriptures from 1 Corinthians 1:3-9 and John 1:29-42. Patty Jacob served as our musician.
Showing the children a photograph of a ship moored in a harbor, David Ford delivered the children’s message. He asked the children to think about what it means to be in a safe harbor, to be sheltered and protected. He advised them that, when we come to church, we are seeking safe harbor and sanctuary from the rough elements present in the world. He encouraged them to become a sanctuary for others.
Pastor David Adams’ sermon addressed Jesus as a host. The Bible mentions Jesus serving as host on three occasions. We too, as Christians, should be serving in the role of host to others. We invite others when we include them to dine with us, as Jesus did, and to partake in the life and teachings of Christ.
Joys and concerns included prayers for the new baby, Natalie Anne, born to Seth and Marianna Hosking on Jan. 17. Proud grandparents are Sharon Fortune and Brent Hosking. Gratitude was expressed for our families and our ability to spend time with loved ones. January birthday wishes were extended to Sarah Santos, Martha Twombley, Carolyn Chauvin, Carol Moulton and Anita Morris.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s group, the M&M’s, meet Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
• Bible class Saturday mornings at the Wilders at 8:30.
• Administrative board meets Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.
• Snow Packer’s dinner at Elmore church Feb. 16.
— Sharon Fortune