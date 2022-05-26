Pastor Sean Delmore used scripture readings from Psalm and John as a launching point for his sermon, focusing on seeing and loving who Christ really is. Christ called us to look beyond the surface and invoked us to love our neighbor as we love ourselves.
Themes of hope and healing are present for us, even as we grieve and mourn sadness and loss. We must continue to turn to those in need, even as we continue to explore who each of us truly is.
Our prayers included those struggling with continuing high prices of fuel, food and essential goods. We prayed for Ukraine and its people who are enduring a horribly brutal war. We were pleased to have Gene Vossler, who sustained injury this week in a biking accident, join us in church Sunday. Bob West, back from Florida, asked for travel mercies for his wife Monica as she returns from Jamaica.
Once again, we were pleased to have the Moultons greet us as we entered. Faith Boudreau read Scripture and Patty Jacob accompanied us musically.
Upcoming church events include a celebration of graduates June 5, the Peoples Academy baccalaureate on June 12 and the upcoming church vacation Bible school from July 25-29.
— Sharon Fortune
