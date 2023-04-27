Parishioners gathered on a rainy Sunday, greeted by Brent Hosking and Sharon Fortune, with Patty Jacob serving as musician.
Scripture lessons were from Peter and Luke and focused on Christ’s interaction with others following his resurrection. Pastor Sean Delmore outlined the ways that although the disciples were returning to their regular lives following the crucifixion and resurrection, they remained in awe as they walked to Emmaus. Christ follows God’s divine path. The resurrected Christ makes us return to a connectedness and wholeness.
Prayers were offered for those coming home from the hospital, for those struggling with illness and disease, for John who underwent a lung transplant and for all those impacted by the safety threat last weekend in Morrisville.
Prayers were offered for the situation which precipitated a widespread community lockdown. We prayed for those in law enforcement, for children in area schools who were unable to attend Friday and for businesses which were forced to close during the safety threat. This community threat and tragedy posed a far-reaching impact on everyone.
Daffodils, which bloomed very early this spring, will be presented to residents of The Manor and Forest Hills soon. A successful quarterly administrative council meeting was held Thursday evening. The women’s prayer group continues meeting Monday evenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.