Parishioners gathered on a rainy Sunday, greeted by Brent Hosking and Sharon Fortune, with Patty Jacob serving as musician.

Scripture lessons were from Peter and Luke and focused on Christ’s interaction with others following his resurrection. Pastor Sean Delmore outlined the ways that although the disciples were returning to their regular lives following the crucifixion and resurrection, they remained in awe as they walked to Emmaus. Christ follows God’s divine path. The resurrected Christ makes us return to a connectedness and wholeness.

