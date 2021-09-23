On a cool, sunny Sunday morning our church service began at 8:30 a.m. Scripture passages from James and Mark were read by Sharon Fortune. Patty Jacob served as our musician for the service and the carillon afterward.
During the joys and concerns portion of the service, prayers were offered for those suffering from illness, and especially those dealing with cancer. We prayed for the increased surge of refugees at the southern border. Joy was expressed for the generosity of community members in providing needed items. Celebrations of birthdays and wedding anniversaries were shared as joys, as was the receipt of the gift basket prepared by M&M women and given to an ill parishioner.
Pastor Sean Delmore linked the Scripture readings to the theme of those who believe they are the greatest of all time. He encouraged us to be modest in our claim that we are the greatest at anything. Christ advised the disciples and us to embrace modesty and to follow God.
The all-church meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. to plan as we move forward in our mission and outreach. There will be sharing, refreshments and fellowship.
— Sharon Fortune
