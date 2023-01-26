We gathered in worship on Sunday as we celebrated joy and prayed for those in need. Our Scripture lessons, read by Faith Boudreau, were from Corinthians and Mathew.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of the ways in which we come to know God through both lean and flush times. The message spoke to the ways that Christ challenges us and calls us to eternal life. We are encouraged through Scripture to seek the deep spiritual care provided by the Lord. The question becomes, how do we respond to God’s call? Like the early disciples God calls us to a new life. It requires courage to follow those teachings.
Upcoming events include a children’s work bee this week where Boudreau will lead children in preparing a meal for the Morrisville Food Share. The missions outreach committee is once again collecting food items for the Green Bag project with delivery of these items in early February. Community members who wish to donate food items may leave them in the cooler on the church porch. Our quarterly administrative council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, and the women’s prayer group, M&Ms, continues meeting on Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m. The pastor has also begun a new Bible study.
— Sharon Fortune
