Parishioners gathered on a beautiful summer morning to celebrate God and the opportunity to worship together. As a people of God, we are called to go forth and share the good news. We gathered to listen and share God’s work in our lives, our families and our neighborhoods. Greeted by Bill and Marsha Cox, Martha read scripture passages from 2 Corinthians and Hebrews. Scripture lessons highlighted the importance of being generous and welcoming. We were assured that we will be made rich in every way so that we can be generous on every occasion. Patty Jacob served as our musician, playing the carillon following the service for the whole community to enjoy.
In Pastor Sean’s absence, Sharon Fortune led the service and delivered the sermon reflection, focusing on welcoming strangers with generosity. Many instances of our church outreach and missions work celebrates our desire to be generous to those in our local, national and worldwide community. We are a people who care for others.
