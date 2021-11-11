Sunday service opened with parishioners thanking God for using our minds and bodies to accomplish his purpose in the world. We prayed for those struggling with illness, especially COVID-related, cancer and those undergoing chemotherapy. We especially prayed for schoolchildren who are working to remain healthy while navigating this challenging environment.
Musician Patty Jacob expressed appreciation for the sweet sounding recently tuned piano. Former parishioners, Ken and Maryann Brighton, who moved to North Carolina several years ago are doing well and enjoying their 6-month-old grandson.
David and Kim Whitcomb greeted parishioners, with David reading Scripture from Ruth and Mark. Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon reflection focused on the legacy we want to leave. Our legacy is shaped through our interactions within our community.
Faithfulness involves giving freely of ourselves and embracing redemption. We remember those dear to us who are no longer with us. We are invited to embrace transformation as we pursue God’s mission in the world.
Communion sacraments were administered by our pastor with the assistance of the Whitcombs. Due to the increased rate of COVID in our community, the M&M women’s group will begin meeting virtually via Zoom.
— Sharon Fortune
