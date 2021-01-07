On the first Sunday of 2021 parishioners were reminded by Pastor David to fill our lives with wise things and wise people in the new year. We were encouraged to become the new creation that God intends us to become.
The words of Paul address the flow of old things leaving and new ones replacing them. Our relationship with God provides us all we need. We can take comfort in knowing that Christ came to earth as our savior.
Parishioners gathered once again, either physically at the church on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. via the email program provided, or logged onto the Facebook broadcast during the service. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau, and we received the livestream thanks to Kim Whitcomb.
Thanks to our church members who provide leadership, including musician Patty Jacob and worship leader Jeff Churchill, and to Pastor David for leading parishioners through worship.
We celebrated many joys and prayed for concerns, including those struggling with the ramifications of the deadly coronavirus. Prayers were offered for those dealing with serious illness and addiction.
The women’s prayer group meets Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.